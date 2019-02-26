|
|
Judy Parker
Southgate - Julia A. "Judy" (nee Mayfield) Parker, 77 of Southgate, Kentucky passed away on February 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center of Ft. Thomas, KY. She was born October 15, 1941 in Dayton, KY to Lester and Alice Mayfield. Judy was a graduate of Dayton High School, a clerk for the IRS and later a hostess at Embassy Suites. She was preceded in death by her parents and Sister, Nancy Senger. Judy is survived by her Sons, Brian, Jim and Jeff Parker, Brothers, Charlie and Gene Mayfield, Sister, Mary Mayfield, 2 Grandchildren, Brad & Courtney. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Service will be held 10:00 am Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019