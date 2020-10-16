Jukeila Clinkenbeard
Alexandria - Jukeila Lynn Clinkenbeard passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on 10/15/2020. Jukeila is the loving wife of David Clinkenbeard and proud mother of two sons, David Martin and Buddy (Amy) Martin. She adored her amazing grandchildren: Emily Lynn, Austin, Alexis, and Tyler Martin. Jukeila is survived by brothers: Dennis (Pat) Mahaney, Buddy (Brenda) Mahaney, Otis Mahaney, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jukeila is proceeded in death by her parents, Bud and Genevieve (Dennis) Mahaney, and sister, Norrita Mahaney. Please join us in celebrating her life Sunday, October 18, 2020 between 2 and 4pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Masks are required and social distancing standards apply.Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com