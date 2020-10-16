1/1
Jukeila Clinkenbeard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jukeila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jukeila Clinkenbeard

Alexandria - Jukeila Lynn Clinkenbeard passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on 10/15/2020. Jukeila is the loving wife of David Clinkenbeard and proud mother of two sons, David Martin and Buddy (Amy) Martin. She adored her amazing grandchildren: Emily Lynn, Austin, Alexis, and Tyler Martin. Jukeila is survived by brothers: Dennis (Pat) Mahaney, Buddy (Brenda) Mahaney, Otis Mahaney, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jukeila is proceeded in death by her parents, Bud and Genevieve (Dennis) Mahaney, and sister, Norrita Mahaney. Please join us in celebrating her life Sunday, October 18, 2020 between 2 and 4pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Masks are required and social distancing standards apply.Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alexandria Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved