Julia A. Vu
Union - Julia Ann Vu, 51, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence KY. She was a Homemaker. She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Davis. Survivors include her husband VinhVu, son Josh Vu, son Nathan Vu, daughter Brittany Vu, mother Martha Davis and her precious dog Cheddar. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 9am to 11am with a brief prayer service to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger KY. Burial will be held at St John Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com