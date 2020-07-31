1/1
Julia Annette "Julie" O'Hara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Annette "Julie" O'Hara

Southgate - Julia Annette "Julie" O'Hara, 65, of Southgate, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was a beloved preschool teacher with Child Development Play Care in Ft. Thomas for 37 dedicated years. Miss Julie was very special to all of her students and their families. She enjoyed going to musicals, traveling, working on crossword puzzles and scrapbooking. Most importantly, Julie loved being with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julia Elizabeth (nee Lacock) and Marcus Paul O'Hara, Sr. Julie is survived by her siblings, Marcus (Linda) O'Hara, Monty (Ann) O'Hara and Tim (Mary Jo) O'Hara, nieces and nephew, Elizabeth (Glenn) Franxman, Rachael Schleper, Maggie (Nick) Sebaugh, Mollie O'Hara, Annie O'Hara, Ellie O'Hara and Ryan (Cecelia) O'Hara, great nieces and great nephews, Benjamin Franxman, Zoe Franxman, Colton Schleper, Hope Schleper, Treven Schleper, Gabriel Bowman, Emmett O'Hara and Ella O'Hara. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 Ft. Thomas Ave., on Sunday (August 2) from 3:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm with Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1031 Alexandria Pike, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Service
06:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved