Cheviot - Julia R Bernzott (nee Dorsey) beloved wife of the late Arthur A Bernzott, loving mother of Joann (late Ed) Hubert, William (Andrea) Bernzott, Kathy (Greg) Kathman, Barbara (Howard) Thomas and the late Janet Lee Bernzott, grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 13. Died, Wednesday, April 11, 2019 age 99. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, Wednesday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Martin Adopt-A-Student, 3720 St Martin Place, Cheviot (45211) or the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019