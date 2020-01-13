Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Villa Hills - Julia Rita Kremer, 98, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Julie was born on January 6, 1922 in Villa Hills, KY to the late Frank and Julia Kremer. During her life, Julie worked as a bookkeeper and retired from her career with William T. Earls Insurance Agency. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs, the Happy Timers senior group, ran the bingo at the St. Joseph Church Festival, a recipient of the Robert B. Noll, Sr. Service Award at St. Joseph, was a recipient of the Governor's Citation for her work as a volunteer at the Parish Kitchen and Be Concerned, and was the host for all the Kremer family holidays including the well-known 4th of July party. Julie was preceded in death by her brothers Urban Kremer (Loraine), Arthur Kremer (Marge), Frank Kremer (Dottie) and Jerome Kremer (Lee). She is survived by 16 nieces and nephews, 48 great nieces and nephews, and 67 great great nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A eulogy followed by Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:45am at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Joseph Church 2470 Lorraine Ct. Crescent Springs, KY 41017 or Parish Kitchen 141 Pike St. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
