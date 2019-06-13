Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Ft. Thomas, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Ft. Thomas, OH
View Map
Julia O'Hara Obituary
Julia O'Hara

Erlanger - Julia Elizabeth O'Hara, 95, of Erlanger, passed away on Tueday, June 11th at Villaspring Care Center, Erlanger. She was a homemaker and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus O'Hara, Sr.; brothers, Ed Lacock & Clyde Parsons and sister, Annette Kuhr. She is survived by her sons, Marcus (Linda) Jr., Monty (Ann) & Tim (Mary Jo) O'Hara; daughter, Julianne O'Hara; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 7 p.m., Friday, June 14th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the SPCA of Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019
