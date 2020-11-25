1/1
Independence - Julia R. Raleigh a resident of Independence, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas at the age of 81. She was born in Talbert, KY on January 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Bradley and Eliza Sebastian. Julia enjoyed listening to books on CD and watching old George Montgomery movies. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren. Preceding Julia in death were her parents; her husband, Charles Lin Raleigh; seven brothers, Seymour, Alex, John, Hiram, Virgil, Green, and Cletus Sebastian and one sister, Mary Sebastian. Those surviving to carry on Julia's legacy include her four loving children, Elaine (Rusty) Osterbrook, Glenda (Dan) Schmidt, Brenda (Joe) Lunsford, and Jeffery (Sharon) Raleigh; sisters, Nannie McIntosh and Alma Gross; grandchildren, Amy Sinzinger, Wesley Sinzinger, Joshua Osterbrook, Leslie Lunsford, Kendall Osterbrook, and Eliza Osterbrook and as well as many other close relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Due to the Governor's new Covid mandates, a private funeral service will be held for Julia at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. She will then be laid to rest next to her loving husband in the Independence Cemetery, Independence, KY. The family will host a memorial service at a later date to honor Julia's life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that any donations in Julia's name be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Boz 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. To leave a condolence message for the family or to share a memory of Julia, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
