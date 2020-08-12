Julian Carter Wills



Williamstown - Julian Carter Wills, age 100 of Williamstown, passed away on August 10, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Vicki Lynn (Mike) Agee, granddaughter Lori Lynn (Sal) Prince and Holly Lee (Matt) Vizard, and five great grandchildren, Ian Prince, Viven Prince, Oscar Vizard, Ethan Vizard, and Madelyn Vizard. He was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Frances who died in 2015 after 71 years of marriage.



Julian was born on a tobacco and dairy farm in Flingsville, Ky on January 27, 1920, son of Herndon and Amy Wills.



He graduated from Crittenden High School in 1939. Enlisted in the U.S Army in 1941. Julian was on a ship bound for the Philippines when Pearl Harbor was attacked. His ship was diverted to Honolulu where his first assignment was guarding the Naval Base. Julian achieved the rank of Master Sargent and returned to civilian life in November 1945. He was one of the last living WWII veterans in Grant County.



Julian married Mary Frances Spegal from Grant County on November 24, 1943.



Julian was involved in many fields during his working career. He worked for the University of Kentucky Extension Service starting the Artificial Insemination Program, serving the Dairy farms in Grant and Harrison counties. He owned and operated a dairy delivery service, Vicki's Dairy Service. He owned The Hotel Donald in Williamstown. Also, he was the 6th District Supervisor of Maintenance for the Ky Department of Highways, in charge of operations in Grant, Harrison, Robertson, Pendleton, and Bracken counties 1956-1960. Active in politics, Julian was a delegate to the 1956 Democratic Convention.



Julian became Grant County Farm Bureau Agent and Agency Manager for Ky. Farm Bureau in 1959. He served as Agent for 29 years, retiring in 1988.



Since retirement he has stayed active in the community. Julian was chosen Grant County Veteran of the Year in 2014, and Grant Countian of the Year in 2015. He was a longtime member of the Williamstown United Methodist Church, and he was currently active in his Church, Christ's Chapel, and is Chaplin of the Blue Licks Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends in the community.



Julian celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year, with more than 250 well-wishers attending. Due to COVID-19 concerns, funeral services will be private, for the immediate family only. He will be buried at the Veterans cemetery in Williamstown, joining his wife Mary Frances.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Operation Honor, where 100% goes to creating the Julian Wills Veterans Workshop, or to Bluegrass Hospice Care.









