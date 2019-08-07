|
Julianna Haverland
Forest Park - (nee Widera). Born in Germany on June 4, 1927. Passed away on August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Haverland. Devoted mother of Judy (Dennis) Perkins and Lisa (Ronald) Durham. Loving grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. Friends may greet the family at Our Lady of The Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills, OH 45218 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019