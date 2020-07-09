1/1
Julie Ann (Foy) Ruppee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Ann (Foy) Ruppee

Independence - Julie Ann (Foy) Ruppee, 62 of Independence, KY and formerly of Bellevue, KY passed away peacefully June 30, 2020 with her loving and devoted husband Keith Ruppee at her side. Including her husband she is also survived by her Father George Foy (Shirley) of Indiana. Children Melissa Rachford (Brad) of Walton, KY, Michael Moeller (Jessica) New Richmond, OH and Matthew Moeller of Lawrenceburg, KY. Three step-children Angela Patton (Mike), Matt Taylor (Melissa) and Noah Ruppee (Kayla). Sisters Sherley Scott (Clifford), Dawn Battistone (Steve), Sue Ann Freeman (Tony), Rene Romer (Dave) and brother David Foy (Sandy), along with 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Julie was preceded in death by her mother Nina (Noble) Stull.

Julie chose cremation and no funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

If desired memorial contributions can be made to the following organization

St. Elizabeth Hospice Care Wish List,

https://www.stelizabeth.com/medical-services/hospice/how-you-can-help or call St. Elizabeth Healthcare foundation at (859) 301-5426.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 9 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved