Julie Ann (Foy) Ruppee
Independence - Julie Ann (Foy) Ruppee, 62 of Independence, KY and formerly of Bellevue, KY passed away peacefully June 30, 2020 with her loving and devoted husband Keith Ruppee at her side. Including her husband she is also survived by her Father George Foy (Shirley) of Indiana. Children Melissa Rachford (Brad) of Walton, KY, Michael Moeller (Jessica) New Richmond, OH and Matthew Moeller of Lawrenceburg, KY. Three step-children Angela Patton (Mike), Matt Taylor (Melissa) and Noah Ruppee (Kayla). Sisters Sherley Scott (Clifford), Dawn Battistone (Steve), Sue Ann Freeman (Tony), Rene Romer (Dave) and brother David Foy (Sandy), along with 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Julie was preceded in death by her mother Nina (Noble) Stull.
Julie chose cremation and no funeral arrangements have been made at this time.
If desired memorial contributions can be made to the following organization
St. Elizabeth Hospice Care Wish List, https://www.stelizabeth.com/medical-services/hospice/how-you-can-help
or call St. Elizabeth Healthcare foundation at (859) 301-5426.