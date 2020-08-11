Julie Baldwin
Cincinnati - (nee Bedore) beloved wife of Chuck. Loving mother and best friend of Holly Baldwin (Eric Donnermeyer). Preceded in death by parents Joe and Jean Bedore and sister Jeanette Valvano. Survived by sisters-in-law Deb, Terri (Tom) and Nancy (Larry). Special aunt to Tina, Doug, Phillip, Amanda, Bailey and Andrew. Great aunt to Nathan, Lola and Henry. Survived by many other loving friends and family members. Julie passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at age 66. No services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers or donations, please wear a mask. Neidhardminges.com