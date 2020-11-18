Julie Bridger
Burlington - Julie Ann Bridgers, age 40, of Burlington, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Covington, Kentucky on July 31, 1980 to Stephen and Rosalee Bridgers (nee Tomlinson). Julie was very passionate about landscaping. She was a hard worker and was always busy doing anything in the yard. She loved going fishing, hiking, and always watched NASCAR with her father and professional wrestling with her mother. Julie loved to make jokes, and is described as a goofball who loved to be the center of attention. She will be remembered most by her famous T-Rex dance and her stubbornness. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tim Bridgers. Julie is survived by her beloved Wife of 1 year, Valarie Bridgers; children, Connor Bridgers, Stephen Bridgers; siblings, Gina Bridgers, David (Tara) Bridgers, Kevin (Erin) Bridgers, Tara (Dusty) Poe, Tracy (Scott) Mitchell; step-children, Lydia Aaron, Keith Aaron; and a host of other family members and friends. In loving memory of Julie, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 161 St Matthews Ave Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207. A visitation will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018.