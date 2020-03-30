|
Julie Kasten
Union Township - Julie M. Kasten, a resident of Union Township, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Westie Kasten. Loving mother of Tim (the late Tammy) Kasten, Steve (Joan) Kasten, Greg (Holly) Kasten, Jim (Danyell) Kasten, Wes Kasten, and Rhonda (Jason) Minnich. She was the grandmother to three granddaughters and seven grandsons. She was also survived by nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson and one granddaughter. Visitation for Julie will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Thursday April 2, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately for the family on Friday April 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020