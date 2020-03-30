Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Kasten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Kasten

Add a Memory
Julie Kasten Obituary
Julie Kasten

Union Township - Julie M. Kasten, a resident of Union Township, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Westie Kasten. Loving mother of Tim (the late Tammy) Kasten, Steve (Joan) Kasten, Greg (Holly) Kasten, Jim (Danyell) Kasten, Wes Kasten, and Rhonda (Jason) Minnich. She was the grandmother to three granddaughters and seven grandsons. She was also survived by nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson and one granddaughter. Visitation for Julie will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Thursday April 2, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately for the family on Friday April 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -