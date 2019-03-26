|
|
Julie R. Federer Adkins
- - Julie R. Federer Adkins age 55, passed away at home on March 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Cincinnati. A volunteer court appointed advocate for foster children in Butler County. She loved the Green Bay Packers, Karaoke but most of all her grandchildren and great-grandson. Preceded in death by father, John L. Federer Sr., husband, Bryan Kevin Adkins. Survived by mother, Jeanne Federer, daughter, Roxanne (Keith) Witt, son, Robert E. Johnson III, daughter, Kara Adkins Ramirez (Kevin Pierce), grandchildren, Elizabeth (David Rodriguez), Lucy, Alexis, Connor, Brayden, Cole and Andrew, great-grandson, Oscar, sisters, Janet (Arthur) Pickens, Jakki Federer (Bill Frazier), brothers, John L. Jr. (Sally), Jerry (Robin), Jim (Lana), Joe (Cathy), Jeff (Mandy), beloved pup, Gracie and cat, Ellie and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the Maeder Quint Tiberi Funeral Home 1068 S. High St. on Thursday March 28, 2019 3-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel located on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery 6440 S. High St. where burial will follow. Fr. Raymond Larussa, Celebrant. To sign the on-line condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019