Cincinnati - born in the country of Latvia on July 19, 1937 to parents Peter Sauskis and Julija Sauskis (nee Bakss), passed away on February 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Aina immigrated to the US with her parents in 1949 and later became a US citizen. Preceded in death by her parents, son Brent Carlson and siblings Janis Sauskis, Emma Lapins and Zenta Drzakowski. Survived by her husband of 51 years James Carlson, her brother Bill Sauskis, granddaughters Kali and Claire Carlson, many nieces & nephews and many other loving relatives and family friends. Aina was a long time resident of College Hill and a longtime member of St. Clare Catholic Church in College Hill. The date for memorial services will be established and announced later. If desired, memorial donations can be made to St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
