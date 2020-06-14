Julius P. Sicker
Julius (Jules) passed away at age 95 on June 13th, 2020 due to complications from a fall. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty Quinn Sicker, his daughter Amy Sicker, and recently his brother, Jim Sicker. He is survived by his brother, Dario Sicker, and his children, Philip (Diane Zahler) Sicker, Julie (Gary) Goldman, Diane (George) Zaferes, Denise (Jim) Hancock, Anita (Pat) Ernst; by his grandchildren, Chris (Kristin) Heldman, Sean (Julie) Ernst, Nick Zaferes, Tim (Karly) Ernst, Ben Sicker, and Andrea Zaferes; and by his great-grandchildren, Brady, Suzi, Annabelle, Emma, Abby, and Kaitlyn.
Jules was a proud veteran of World War II where he flew 29 combat missions over Europe. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1950 and spent 35 years in financial management at General Electric before his retirement. A man of wide-spread interests and curiosity, Jules traveled extensively with his wife to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, and most of Europe after he retired. Jules was a dedicated parishioner of St. Michael Church in Sharonville. He loved spending time with his family and friends, watching the Reds and Bengals, reading widely, cooking and eating Italian dinners, taking vigorous walks, sitting by open fires, and celebrating the cocktail hour with a stiff Manhattan.
Visitation Wednesday, June 17th from 6:30PM-8:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (10211 Plainfield Rd, 45241). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, June 18th at 10:00AM at St. Michael Church (11144 Spinner Ave, 45241). Social distancing and facemasks recommended. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind, Juvenile Diabetes Association, or St. Michael Parish. MRFH.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.