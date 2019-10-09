|
June A. Getha
Green Twp. - June A. Getha (nee Tipton), beloved wife of the late John "Jim" Getha. Devoted mother of Terrie (Steve) Getha-Eby, Debbie (Bob) Gettler, John (Patti) Getha, Bruce Getha, and Joe (Cathy) Getha. Loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sandra Dodson, Linda Duryea, David Tipton, late Norman Tipton and the late Holt Tipton. June passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 84. A memorial gathering will take place at St. Ignatius Church on Friday (Oct 11) from 11am until time of Memorial Mass at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ignatius School Tuition Assistance Fund, 5222 North bend Rd. Cincinnati 45247 or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019