Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for June Getha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Getha

Add a Memory
June A. Getha Obituary
June A. Getha

Green Twp. - June A. Getha (nee Tipton), beloved wife of the late John "Jim" Getha. Devoted mother of Terrie (Steve) Getha-Eby, Debbie (Bob) Gettler, John (Patti) Getha, Bruce Getha, and Joe (Cathy) Getha. Loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sandra Dodson, Linda Duryea, David Tipton, late Norman Tipton and the late Holt Tipton. June passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 84. A memorial gathering will take place at St. Ignatius Church on Friday (Oct 11) from 11am until time of Memorial Mass at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ignatius School Tuition Assistance Fund, 5222 North bend Rd. Cincinnati 45247 or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now