Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
1924 - 2019
June B. Lakes Obituary
Cincinnati - LAKES, June B. (nee Whitney) - Beloved wife of the late Blaine Lakes; Dear sister of Robert (Dorothy) Whitney, Phyllis Whitney; and the late Gerald (Janet) Whitney; Aunt to 4 nieces and 2 nephews And many great nieces and great nephews; Passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 age 94 years; Resident of Summerside area; Visitation will be held at Evans Funeral Home - Milford 741 Center Street Milford, Ohio 45150 on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM; Funeral service will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home; Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
