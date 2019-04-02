Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
June Beverly Lowry

Highland Heights - 86, passed away March 30, 2019. June was born to the late Elza and Margaret Jett. In 1958 she married Charles H. Lowry, who preceded her in death. June was a member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, and spent many years in the St. Mary's Ladies Society. She was also a member of the Newport Elks. June enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Bruce Lowry, Kevin (Alison) Lowry, Debbie Lowry, Susan (Mike) Cook and Charlene (Tom) Bankemper; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; many extended friends and family. June was also preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Jett. A Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions suggested to St. Joseph Church in June's name. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowry family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
