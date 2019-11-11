Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
June Gilbody Obituary
Florence - June Gilbody Soward, 92, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at University Hospital in Cincinnati. She was an avid reader and loved puzzles, cats and especially her grandchildren and was thrilled with her great grandson. June loved taking care of people and considered her friends a part of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Stretch" Soward; brother, Donald Gilbody and sister, Norma Donley. Survivors include her daughters, Laura Soward of Latonia, Cathy Gerke of California; son, Mike (Sandy) Soward of Independence; grandchildren, Derek (Rachel) Soward, Mandy (Derek Rush) Soward, Danny Gerke and great grandchild, Elliott Soward. Visitation is on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
