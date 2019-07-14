|
June K. Weber
Georgetown, TX - June Kathlyn Weber passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 27, 2019, in Georgetown, Texas. June is survived by her husband of 69 years, Cornelius I. Weber. June and "Cornie" lived a long and happy life together. They had six children, three of which preceded her in death: Ann Mori; James Weber; and John Weber; and three of which survived her: Eric (wife, Dana Whitledge) Weber of Atlanta, Georgia; Robert (Karen) Weber of Glendale, Ohio; and Mary (Steve) Meyer of Georgetown, Texas. She was also survived by her son-law, Kenji Mori of Tokyo, Japan; her brother, James Carroll of Cedar Falls, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and dearly loved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Born June 24, 1928, in Frederika, Iowa, to Claude E. and Amelia A. Carroll; she was the youngest of ten children. An excellent student, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where she met her husband, Cornelius. They married on November 23, 1949. June worked as a chemist until Cornie graduated with his PhD in 1960. In 1963, the family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where they lived for 55 years. Once there, June spent her time creating a wonderful home for her husband and children. She was an avid reader, an incredible baker, an accomplished seamstress, a generous hostess, and had an amazing ability to create beauty in the day to day details of life. She also served her community, and co-founded a food pantry and clothing shop in an underserved area of Cincinnati, which is still open. After her children were grown, she traveled the world with her husband and shared many hours of fun with her grandchildren playing cards and Scrabble, and passing on to them her many talents.
June will be remembered most for her devotion to and love for her husband, Cornelius; her love for and service to her family; her generosity to all around her; her wonderful sense of humor; her sharp mind; and her loyal friendship. She often said of herself that she believed that you could have a lot of fun, and still follow the rules. We say of her, "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies…" We will be forever thankful for her life and love.
A Graveside Service will be held August 3rd at Wilson Grove in Sumner, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held August 17th at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation with the family at 10:00 am, Service at 11:00 am, with lunch following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a , or to one of these organizations:
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 1950 Nagel Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45255
SEM Food Pantry, 1260 Columbus Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45255
For further information, please contact www.gabrielsfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019