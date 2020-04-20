|
|
June Kuhn
Bevis - June Rose Kuhn (nee Ottis), beloved wife of the late Edward E Kuhn, loving mother of Susan (Mark) Scholl, Judy (Scott) Davis and Sharon (Joe) Ernst, devoted grandmother of Nicholas (Amber) and Zachary Scholl, Jennifer (Branden) Holley, Jacob Leibrook, Keith (Heidi) and Kevin (Anna) Davis, and six great grandchildren. Died, Saturday, April 18, 2020 age 79. Private funeral services at the convenience of the family. Please make donations to , 10485 McKinley Road, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 29, 2020