|
|
June McBrayer
Delhi Township - June E. McBrayer (nee Elsner) 90, May 12, 2019, Delhi Township. Beloved wife of Earl A., devoted mother of Jeffery McBrayer (Brenda) & the late June S. McBrayer, loving grandmother of Scott A. McBrayer (Sandra) & Grace E. Kaufman (Kevin), gr. grandmother of Courtney and Alex McBrayer and Hope Kaufman, beloved daughter of the late August Elsner and Mabel Elsner (nee Steppe) and sister to the late Carol F. Adams. Mrs. McBrayer was a 50+ years Sunday School teacher at Shiloh United Methodist and Delhi Methodist (now Eden Chapel). Longtime member of Women's Fortnightly Reading Club and active member of her community. Visitation Monday, May 20, 9:30 - 11:30AM at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5261 Foley Road with services immediately following. Memorials to Shiloh United Methodist Church-Childrens Ministries or League for Animal Welfare. Arrangements by Dennis George Funeral Home - www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 17, 2019