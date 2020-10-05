1/
June Nawrocki
{ "" }
June Nawrocki

Colerain Twp. - June Nawrocki (nee Sheford), beloved wife of the late Felix "Phil" Nawrocki. Devoted mother of John (Sherry) Nawrocki, Margaret Ann (Charles Messinger) Hilley, Dorothy (Edwin) Gauggel, Mary Christine Cella and Thomas (Robin) Nawrocki. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren. Also survived by many great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. June passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, age 97. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., on Monday (Oct. 12) from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45252 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
