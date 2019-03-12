|
June Piper
West Chester - June L. Piper, born June 28, 1936, passed away March 7, 2019. Loving wife of Wayne Piper, dear mother of Pamela (Tim) Wade and Kim (Jim) Overman, cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren, sister of Martha Lenglen, and Jack Rinehardt. The family of June will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - West Chester (8791 Cincinnati - Dayton Rd., West Chester, Ohio 45069) on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM with a funeral service beginning at 4:00 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019