June R. Abernathy
Pierce Twp. - June R. Abernathy (nee Roberts) Age 93 yrs of Pierce Twp., passed away August 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Leslie H. Abernathy, Jr. for 60 yrs, loving mother of Steve Abernathy, Stu (Diane) Abernathy, and Lynn (Milton) Avret, loving grandmother of Trey, Erica, Casey, Samuel, Sherri (Robert) and Brian. Great-grandmother to Aaron and the late Zachary Moore. June participated in the U.S Cadet Nurse Corps and was employed as an RN in Honolulu, Hawaii. She loved the annual family vacation to the beach, painting, flowers, and the holidays. A memorial service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Thursday, August 15 at 6 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thur. From 4 to 6 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to Krohn Conservatory (513) 357-2604 or Cincinnati Union Terminal (513) 287-7000, cherished places June loved to visit.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019