Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Abernathy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June R. Abernathy

Add a Memory
June R. Abernathy Obituary
June R. Abernathy

Pierce Twp. - June R. Abernathy (nee Roberts) Age 93 yrs of Pierce Twp., passed away August 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Leslie H. Abernathy, Jr. for 60 yrs, loving mother of Steve Abernathy, Stu (Diane) Abernathy, and Lynn (Milton) Avret, loving grandmother of Trey, Erica, Casey, Samuel, Sherri (Robert) and Brian. Great-grandmother to Aaron and the late Zachary Moore. June participated in the U.S Cadet Nurse Corps and was employed as an RN in Honolulu, Hawaii. She loved the annual family vacation to the beach, painting, flowers, and the holidays. A memorial service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Thursday, August 15 at 6 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thur. From 4 to 6 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to Krohn Conservatory (513) 357-2604 or Cincinnati Union Terminal (513) 287-7000, cherished places June loved to visit.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now