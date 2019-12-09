Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Resources
More Obituaries for June Siemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Siemer

Add a Memory
June Siemer Obituary
June Siemer

Elsmere - June Margaret Siemer (nee Exterkamp), 79, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her Elsmere, KY residence. June was born on June 18, 1940, in Miami, FL, to the late Aelred and Jeanette Felthaus Exterkamp. During her life, June graduated in 1958 from La Salette Academy, was a member of St. Henry Church, was a knothole baseball mom, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Lloyd Memorial High School Athletic Boosters, and an avid gardener and reader. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Jerome Siemer, children John Siemer (Angela), Michelle Siemer Harrison, and Marc Siemer (Gina), grandchildren: Kristian, Rachael, Eric, Kelli, Kaylah, Jacob, Robby, Zane, Ryan, and Hope, 5 great grandchildren, and sister Kathlyn Exterkamp Alig (Thomas). A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10 am at St. Henry Church in Elsmere, KY. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -