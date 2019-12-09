|
|
June Siemer
Elsmere - June Margaret Siemer (nee Exterkamp), 79, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her Elsmere, KY residence. June was born on June 18, 1940, in Miami, FL, to the late Aelred and Jeanette Felthaus Exterkamp. During her life, June graduated in 1958 from La Salette Academy, was a member of St. Henry Church, was a knothole baseball mom, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Lloyd Memorial High School Athletic Boosters, and an avid gardener and reader. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Jerome Siemer, children John Siemer (Angela), Michelle Siemer Harrison, and Marc Siemer (Gina), grandchildren: Kristian, Rachael, Eric, Kelli, Kaylah, Jacob, Robby, Zane, Ryan, and Hope, 5 great grandchildren, and sister Kathlyn Exterkamp Alig (Thomas). A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10 am at St. Henry Church in Elsmere, KY. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 19, 2019