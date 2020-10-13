1/1
Justin Aaron Clark
Justin Aaron Clark

Taylor Mill - Justin Aaron Clark, 36, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Justin graduated from Highlands High School, in 2002, where he was awarded a Presidential Scholarship to NKU based on his academic & sports careers (earning 4th in his class and captain of the cross country team). Graduating Pre-Med with Honors from NKU in 2006, he furthered his studies and attended Emory University Medical School. While there, he received his Doctorate as an Anesthesiologist Assistant (2009). Justin was 1 of 4 individuals who graduated with Honors from Emory University. Justin continued his passion to serve at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, on the Heart Team. In his free time, he was an avid carpenter and loved woodworking. He followed his passion and became a Union Carpenter where he spent his last few years with Riverside Construction Services, Cincinnati. Justin was married to his best friend & love of his life, Heather (G.B) in 2012, and has two beautiful children; Jackson-9 & Coraline-2. He was born February 6, 1984 in Ft. Thomas, KY to parents, Scott and Ranetta "Gail" Clark. Justin was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Wayne Clark; paternal grandfather, Kyle Clark and maternal grandparents, William Chester & Etheleen Hall. Justin is survived by his wife, Heather Clark; son, Jackson Aaron Clark; daughter, Coraline Amelia Clark; step son, Bryce Austin Chambers; father, Scott "Big Pun" Clark, mother, Ranetta "Gail" Clark; sister, Kelsey Ranee Clark; sister in law, Jana Marie Clark; nephew, Seth Avery Clark; niece, Cameron Rayanne Clark; paternal grandmother, Florence Marie Clark; aunts, Tanie (Bobby) Powers & Shari (Paul) Hennekes; uncles, Robbie (Angie) Hall & Vince (Patty) Clark; brother in law, Michael Reuss; sister in law, Cat Reuss; brother in law, Christopher Reuss; mother in law, Heidi Schmidt; father in law, Robert Reuss; maternal grandparents, Charles & Connie Schmidt; nieces & nephews, Aurora Reuss, Anthony Reuss, Amaya Kennedy, Daphne Zornes & Corbin Zornes. He is also survived by cousins & friends. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Justin Clark Memorial Fund c/o Fifth Third Bank (any location). Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
