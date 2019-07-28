Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Srs. of St. Francis Convent Chapel
Oldenburg, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Srs. of St. Francis Convent Chapel
Oldenburg, IN
Resources
Justin Louis O.s.f. Stiker Sr.

Justin Louis O.s.f. Stiker Sr. Obituary
Justin Louis O.S.F. Stiker, Sr.

Oldenburg - Age 94 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN. Survived by her brothers Robert and Joseph Stiker of Indianapolis. Preceded in death by her parents Louis (Nee: Mann) and Justin Stiker. Sr. Justin Louise taught at schools in Indiana and Illinois before retiring in 1999. Visitation is Tuesday, July 30th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel in Oldenburg. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. with burial in the convent cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences and full notice go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
