Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
11 Temple Pl.
Southgate, KY
Southgate - Justin Lee Schneider. Passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 33 years. Justin is survived by his parents, Greg Schneider and Tina (Jeff) Rice; brothers and sister, Joseph Schneider, Jeremy Rice and Kelsey Rice; grandparents, Donna (John) Lipscomb and the late Tom Schneider and Bessie Mullins and the late Paul Mullins; Nieces and nephews, Keaton, Aislynn, Allison, Juliana and Trevor. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 6th, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Saturday at St. Therese Church 11 Temple Pl. Southgate, KY 41071. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
