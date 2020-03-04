|
|
Justin Schneider
Southgate - Justin Lee Schneider. Passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 33 years. Justin is survived by his parents, Greg Schneider and Tina (Jeff) Rice; brothers and sister, Joseph Schneider, Jeremy Rice and Kelsey Rice; grandparents, Donna (John) Lipscomb and the late Tom Schneider and Bessie Mullins and the late Paul Mullins; Nieces and nephews, Keaton, Aislynn, Allison, Juliana and Trevor. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 6th, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Saturday at St. Therese Church 11 Temple Pl. Southgate, KY 41071. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020