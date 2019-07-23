Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Loveland - Justin D. Wright of Loveland. Beloved husband of Tham Thi Ngo "Hana". Loving father of Breanna Marie Puckett-Wright. Cherished son of Beverly (George E.) Schultz and Timothy D. (Jayne) Wright. Dear brother of Amber J. (Thomas B.) Lohbeck. Step-brother of G. Owen Schultz. Grandson of Jeannine Cahal. Nephew of Bill Cahal, Jeff Cahal, Barb Hahn, Bobby Cahal and Sandra and Larry McQuitty. Cousin of many. Passed away July 19, 2019 at the age of 43. Friends will be received Saturday, July 27 from 6-8 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 23, 2019
