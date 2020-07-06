1/1
Kara Timmerding
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kara Timmerding

Independence - Kara Timmerding, 28 of Independence, KY passed away on July 1, 2020. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, she enjoyed all of the Holidays as well as preparing for the Holidays but most of all she loved her family, her cats and especially her children. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Karen Timmerding. Kara is survived by her Children, Katalina & Maya Singhal; Fiance, Mike Singhal; Father, Walter Timmerding, III; Grandmothers, Marie Watters & Bernadine Timmerding; Sister, Nicole Timmerding and a Brother, William Timmerding. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church from 10 am until the service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home in honored to serve the family. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved