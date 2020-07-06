Kara Timmerding
Independence - Kara Timmerding, 28 of Independence, KY passed away on July 1, 2020. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, she enjoyed all of the Holidays as well as preparing for the Holidays but most of all she loved her family, her cats and especially her children. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Karen Timmerding. Kara is survived by her Children, Katalina & Maya Singhal; Fiance, Mike Singhal; Father, Walter Timmerding, III; Grandmothers, Marie Watters & Bernadine Timmerding; Sister, Nicole Timmerding and a Brother, William Timmerding. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church from 10 am until the service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home in honored to serve the family. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
