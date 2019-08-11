|
Karen Cress
Petersburg - Karen Sue Cress (neé Arns), 58 years of age, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Karen was born in Covington, Kentucky to her beloved parents Richard and Betty Arns of Florence. She was the cherished mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Brittany Cress of Elsmere; dearest mother to Katie Sue Cress of Petersburg; and loving sister to Rick Arns. She will be greatly missed by her beloved pets. Karen had a love for animals and the outdoors. She particularly enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and music. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's name are suggested to: Susan G. Komen Foundation, 6120 S Gilmore Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019