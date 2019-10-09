|
|
Karen Darlene Schablein (nee Rosbrook)
West Chester - Karen, age 79, died peacefully in her sleep on October 6.
She is the daughter of the late George and Evelyn Rosbrook. Loving mother of Greg Ramminger (mother-in-law of Brenda) and the late Mike Ramminger. Proud and loving grandmother of Jennifer Ramminger and Ryan Ramminger. Wife of the late Richard Schablein.
No visitation scheduled. Please send remembrances to Meals on Wheels. Burial will take place in Tupper Lake, New York at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019