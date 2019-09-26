Services
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
3275 Erie Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Crossway Community Church
9091 New Haven Rd.
Harrison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen DeChristopher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen DeChristopher

Add a Memory
Karen DeChristopher Obituary
Karen DeChristopher

Cincinnati - Karen DeChristopher, age 60, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26th, 2019 surrounded by family at Hospice of Cincinnati.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Carol (Adams) Sloan and her brother, Ray Sloan Jr. Karen is survived by her siblings, Vickie Sloan, Charles Sloan, Timothy (Faith) Sloan, and Roberta (Roger) Colwell; daughters, Brandy (Robert) Justice, Christel (Marcus) Tyree, Amy (Tony) DeChristopher, Nichole (Josh) Focke, and Erin DeChristopher; and 14 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 4 p.m. at Crossway Community Church, 9091 New Haven Rd., Harrison, OH 45030.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.