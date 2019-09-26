|
Karen DeChristopher
Cincinnati - Karen DeChristopher, age 60, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26th, 2019 surrounded by family at Hospice of Cincinnati.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Carol (Adams) Sloan and her brother, Ray Sloan Jr. Karen is survived by her siblings, Vickie Sloan, Charles Sloan, Timothy (Faith) Sloan, and Roberta (Roger) Colwell; daughters, Brandy (Robert) Justice, Christel (Marcus) Tyree, Amy (Tony) DeChristopher, Nichole (Josh) Focke, and Erin DeChristopher; and 14 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 4 p.m. at Crossway Community Church, 9091 New Haven Rd., Harrison, OH 45030.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019