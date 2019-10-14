|
Karen F. Roark
Sycamore Twp - Karen F. Roark, 66, of Sycamore Twp., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Scott P. Madden; loving mother of Mason Brainerd and Tanis (Alicia) Brainerd; dear sister of Donna (Mike) Cummins; and her beloved dog, Happy. Preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Darlene (nee: Forman) Roark. Karen will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until time of service at 7:00 P.M. at Staley Strawser Funeral Home, 7140 Plainfield Road, Deer Park, 45236. Condolences at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019