Services
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
Sycamore Twp - Karen F. Roark, 66, of Sycamore Twp., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Scott P. Madden; loving mother of Mason Brainerd and Tanis (Alicia) Brainerd; dear sister of Donna (Mike) Cummins; and her beloved dog, Happy. Preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Darlene (nee: Forman) Roark. Karen will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until time of service at 7:00 P.M. at Staley Strawser Funeral Home, 7140 Plainfield Road, Deer Park, 45236. Condolences at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
