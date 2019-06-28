Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Karen Kallmeyer Obituary
Karen Kallmeyer

Florence - Karen E. Kallmeyer, 66, passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019 at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence. She was retired after many years of service as a social worker and worked in the family business Ken's Service in crescent springs for 20 years. She was a lover of all animals especially her horses and was involved in numerous horse clubs and organizations in northern Kentucky. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Bertha Kallmeyer, brothers Ken, Keith, and Leonard Kallmeyer. Survivors include her sisters Katherine Kallmeyer of Independence, Linda Parker of Ryland Heights, brother Robert A. Kallmeyer of Florence, life partner Dan Mullikin of Florence, goddaughter Caitlyn Milner and her children Olivia and Zoey of Newport and her beloved animals. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm with services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Memorials can be made to Milestones Inc. 12372 Riggs Rd. Independence KY, 41051 or Last Chance Corral 5350 US Hwy 33 Athens OH 45701. Online condolences can be sent at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 28, 2019
