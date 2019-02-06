|
Walton - Karen Yvonne Kellogg (lovingly referred to as "Mummy"), 63, of Walton, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, February 3rd at Villa Springs, Erlanger. Karen, a lover of all animals and most recently a homemaker was, first and foremost, an artist at heart. Karen was born January 8, 1956 in Dayton, KY to Orville Richardson & Darlene Seig, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Earl Cooper & brother, Bobby. Karen is survived by her husband, Walter Kellogg; daughters, Michele Cooper Laycock " little one" & Vickielynn " long legs" (Brian) Pringle; step-daughters, Lauren & Courtney; step-sons, Jordan & Sean; 6 grandchildren, Daniel, Eliana, Andrew, James, Kate & Erin; sisters, Sherry, Kim & Crystal and brothers, Rodney & Erwin. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, February 8th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 9th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas with the Burial to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Freestore Foodbank, 112 E. Liberty St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. United Service Organizations, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Though it was a battle that could not be won, she fought it with undeniable determination. Her fighting spirit; her willingness to keep going even when it seemed impossible was, and still remains, an inspiration. Her quick wit, humor and sharp tongue will be sorely missed. Egypt awaits you Mummy, fly free! Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
