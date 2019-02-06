Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Stephen Cemetery
Ft. Thomas, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kellogg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Kellogg


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Karen Kellogg Obituary
Karen Kellogg

Walton - Karen Yvonne Kellogg (lovingly referred to as "Mummy"), 63, of Walton, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, February 3rd at Villa Springs, Erlanger. Karen, a lover of all animals and most recently a homemaker was, first and foremost, an artist at heart. Karen was born January 8, 1956 in Dayton, KY to Orville Richardson & Darlene Seig, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Earl Cooper & brother, Bobby. Karen is survived by her husband, Walter Kellogg; daughters, Michele Cooper Laycock " little one" & Vickielynn " long legs" (Brian) Pringle; step-daughters, Lauren & Courtney; step-sons, Jordan & Sean; 6 grandchildren, Daniel, Eliana, Andrew, James, Kate & Erin; sisters, Sherry, Kim & Crystal and brothers, Rodney & Erwin. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, February 8th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 9th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas with the Burial to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Freestore Foodbank, 112 E. Liberty St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. United Service Organizations, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Though it was a battle that could not be won, she fought it with undeniable determination. Her fighting spirit; her willingness to keep going even when it seemed impossible was, and still remains, an inspiration. Her quick wit, humor and sharp tongue will be sorely missed. Egypt awaits you Mummy, fly free! Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.