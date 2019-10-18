Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:30 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Southgate - Karen L. Niederhelman, 50, Oct. 17, 2019, Southgate, KY, formerly of Miami Heights. Devoted mother of Amanda Elliott (Conner), loving grandmother of Nolan & Adaline Elliott, beloved daughter of Dolores (nee Dunn) & Alfred Niederhelman, dear sister of David Niederhelman (Nolita). Visitation Sat., Oct. 26, 3 PM until time of Words of Remembrance at 4:30 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim United Church of Christ or Hospice Edgewood Kentucky, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019
