Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Karen Oscherwitz "Osch" Deutsch


1947 - 2019
Karen Oscherwitz "Osch" Deutsch Obituary
Karen Oscherwitz "Osch" Deutsch

Cincinnati - Karen Oscherwitz "Osch" Deutsch, loving daughter of Elaine and the late Milton Oscherwitz, rock-star mother, selfless wife, eternally loyal friend basically the greatest person to ever walk the face of this earth, passed away peacefully on June 1st, 2019. Karen lived life to its fullest on her own terms. She will live on in the memories of her mother, Elaine, brother Steven (Cindy) Oscherwitz, husband Jeff Deutsch, children Ryan (Rachael) Deutsch and Josh (Erin) Deutsch, grandchildren Evan, Jordan and Alex, her precious cats Grizabella and Macavity and countless other family and friends who knew and loved her so. And as Karen loved to sing, "The sun will come out tomorrow". Family and friends can join in celebrating Karen's life on Wednesday, June 5th at Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, at 10AM. Donations can be made in Karen's name to the or the Humane Society of the United States www.humanesociety.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 3, 2019
