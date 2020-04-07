|
|
Karen Redix
Edgewood - Karen Redix, 57, of Edgewood, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was a member of Central Church of the Nazarene in Ft. Wright. Karen loved gardening but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her father, Robert Redix; brother, Randall (BJ) Redix of Edgewood; sisters, Deborah (Paul) Oberschlake of Edgewood, Rita Stone of Taylor Mill and Jana (Dennis) Baker of Independence. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Meece Redix and brother, Robert (Connie) Redix. To protect the health of family and friends, services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020