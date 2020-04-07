Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Redix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Redix

Add a Memory
Karen Redix Obituary
Karen Redix

Edgewood - Karen Redix, 57, of Edgewood, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was a member of Central Church of the Nazarene in Ft. Wright. Karen loved gardening but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her father, Robert Redix; brother, Randall (BJ) Redix of Edgewood; sisters, Deborah (Paul) Oberschlake of Edgewood, Rita Stone of Taylor Mill and Jana (Dennis) Baker of Independence. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Meece Redix and brother, Robert (Connie) Redix. To protect the health of family and friends, services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -