Karen Rodenkirchen



Milford - Rodenkirchen, Karen Ann, 78, passed September 6, 2020. Loving mother of Sandy Rodenkirchen, Mark (Gina) Rodenkirchen and Kurt (Janet) Rodenkirchen; Grandmother of Claire, Rayna and Adam; Dear sister of Debbie and the late Carolyn. Visitation Tuesday September 15th 10 AM until time of Service at 11:30. All at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH.









