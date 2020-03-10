Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Karen S. Johnson

Add a Memory
Dr. Karen S. Johnson Obituary
Dr. Karen S. Johnson

Cincinnati - Dr. Karen S. (nee Springmyer) Johnson beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas H. Johnson Jr., devoted mother of Laura Troyan (Ross), loving grandmother of Hayley Troyan, dear sister of the late Charles Springmyer Jr., sister-in-law of Susan Springmyer, also survived by many nieces and nephews. March 6, 2020. Age 81 years. Karen was born in Cincinnati Ohio, on September 18, 1938. She always pursued excellence in academics resulting in a BA, multiple Masters and a PhD in Economics. She met her husband-to-be Tom at a college party, and once they were married they traveled and lived in many locations: Nuremburg, Germany; Memphis, TN; Pittsburgh, PA; and Oklahoma City, OK where she then spent 40 years of her life. Aside from academics, Karen was devoted to her Investment Club, Faculty Wives Club, her card groups, and was president of her sorority at the University of Cincinnati. She was a Deacon of Covenant Presbyterian Church in OKC, and even served for a few years as Church Secretary. Although she claimed she was "not a social person," she seemed to know everyone on her block, both on Stonybrook in OKC and at Twin Towers in Cincinnati. She was always accepting and giving with all her neighbors, where many were awarded with her Christmas cookies that she meticulously created for over 40 years. Her caring nature cannot be surpassed; she will be deeply missed by her friends, her family, and all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Twin Towers Wilson Chapel with a reception to follow after services, 5343 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Karen S. Johnson to the Twin Towers Life Enriching Communities Foundation https://lec.org/lec-foundation/donate/ or at 5343 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224, 513-853-2000. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -