Karen S. Keeton
Medina, OH - Karen S. Keeton (nee Bokelman) wife of the late Steven C. Keeton, beloved mother of Kathy (Andy) Manbeck and Kelly Lutz, loving grandmother of Harry, Mackenzie, Bekah, Steven, and Emma, dear sister of Diana DeGarmoe, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Jan. 11, 2020 in Medina, OH, formerly of Madeira and Anderson Twp at the age of 73 years. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Jan. 16, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020