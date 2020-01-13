Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Keeton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen S. Keeton

Add a Memory
Karen S. Keeton Obituary
Karen S. Keeton

Medina, OH - Karen S. Keeton (nee Bokelman) wife of the late Steven C. Keeton, beloved mother of Kathy (Andy) Manbeck and Kelly Lutz, loving grandmother of Harry, Mackenzie, Bekah, Steven, and Emma, dear sister of Diana DeGarmoe, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Jan. 11, 2020 in Medina, OH, formerly of Madeira and Anderson Twp at the age of 73 years. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Jan. 16, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -