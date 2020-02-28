|
Karen S. Wiegele
(nee Baker) loving mother of Lisa (Dave) VanTyle, Brad Wiegele and Veronica (Mike) Smallwood, dear grandmother of Rachel, Lexi, Aidan, Clayton, Cori, Wyatt & Cody, dear sister of Debbie (Wayne) Dudley, aunt of Nate & Ben Dudley and niece of Eileen Annest. Passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike on Wednesday, April 15, 5PM until time of memorial blessing at 7PM. Memorials may be made to Pets In Need or SPCA. www.vittstermeranderson
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020