Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
Morning View - Karen Jean Sabie (Redman), 69, of Morning View, KY, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. Karen was born April 15, 1950 in Covington, KY to her parents, John and Catherine Brown Redman. Karen is survived by her husband, William David Sabie; son, David (Stephanie) Sabie; three daughters: Karen (Danny) Gabbard, Kathy (Rick) McDannold and Robin (Bobby) McKinley; two brothers: Ray Redman and Russell Redman; two sisters: Barbara Dirkes and Linda Hensley; mother-in-law, Cora Sabie; eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in the Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery, California, KY. Memorials are suggested to charity of donor's Choice. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 28, 2019
