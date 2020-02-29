|
Karen Scarbrough
Montgomery - Karen Scarbrough, 74 of Montgomery, passed away Tuesday February 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband Philip Scarbrough a retired Oak Hills teacher, her daughter Christine Scarbrough-Key, son Michael Scarbrough (Stephanie), granddaughter Cassandra Key, grandson Preston Key , grandson James Scarbrough, as well as sisters Debra Walker (Anthony), Dianne Griffith and Pat Oakes, not to mention a host of friends.Karen was a businesswoman who was in personnel work for many years before opening two businesses, Golden Environmental Products and EFR Income Tax Service in Westwood. She was a 4-H Youth Advisor for eight years, Montgomery chairman for WCET's Action Auction, and involved in Montgomery politics trying to expand the number of parks in the community. As a music lover, Karen attended 20-25 concerts a year, especially enjoying the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. She loved to travel especially to her beloved Belize and spent many happy winters in Estero, Florida at Corkscrew Woodlands, where she served as Chairperson of the Annual Activity Fair and the Ohio Day Festivities. But most of all, she enjoyed time together with her children and beloved grandchildren especially the many family outings to a mountain top cabin in the western North Carolina's Smoky Mountains. Visitation will be Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am until the funeral at 1:00 pm at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd Blue Ash, OH 45242. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville, OH. Memorials are suggested to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice 27200 Imperial Pkwy, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020