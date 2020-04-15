Services
Karen Sue Brumback

Independence - Karen Sue Brumback 49, of Independence, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Karen was known for always being devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mom, step-mom, mamaw, sister and friend. Karen always had a smile on her face and would do anything for others. She loved gardening and spending time with her family most. Karen is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Griffith and Jean Buffin and sister Jeanie Hammond. She is survived by her husband of 8 years Butch Brumback; children, Vanessa Hamilton (Brandon), Nicholas Brummett, Robert Brumback; grandson Elijah Hamilton; siblings, Debbie Jacobs, Dianna Havens and Danny Buffin. A private family service will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the Brumback Family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. In accordance to the CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 Virus and a directive form the KY Government Office. The funeral home can only allow closest family for the service and burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
