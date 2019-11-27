|
Karen Sue Sandfoss
Erlanger - Karen Sue (nee Hess) Sandfoss, 53 of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away on November 24, 2019. Karen was born October 9, 1966 to Frank Hess and Gloria (Angel) Hess in Cincinnati, Ohio. Karen was a Homemaker and very much loved spending time with her grandchildren, her two dogs (Georgie & Marley), sun bathing and gardening, as well her Classic Rock 'N Roll music. She was a die hard Bengals fan and enjoyed watching football with her husband Dave every Sunday. She was preceded in death by her parents. Karen is survived by her husband, Dave Sandfoss, her two sons, Tony Hess (Jen), Jacob Staverman, step-son, Tony Sandfoss (Casey), and her three siblings, Frank Hess (Fantine), Annie Hess, Tammy (Hess) Bradley. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Ayla Jane, Trent and Evelyn and eight nieces and nephews. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm , Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 S. Fairfield Ave., Bellevue with the service to follow at 1:00 pm. Memorials are requested to The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019